Centre had already notified anti-paper leak law in 2024 

The existing 2024 Act already provides for jail terms of five to 10 years and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore for those involved in organized cheating.

The 2024 Bill also details 15 illegal acts, including leaking question papers and tampering with OMR sheets, creating fake websites and issuing fake admit cards.

The Centre had brought the law in 2024 when it was facing the heat amid raging paper leak controversies.