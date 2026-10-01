Centre moves Supreme Court over Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra appointment
India
The central government has taken Jharkhand to the Supreme Court, saying the state broke key rules when it picked Tadasha Mishra as its new police chief.
According to the center, Jharkhand skipped important steps like getting a list of candidates from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and changed its own rules to remove the six-month residual-service requirement.
Centre seeks DGP appointments declared illegal
The center wants the court to direct Jharkhand to follow the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court for Director General of Police (DGP) appointments, and declare appointments made under the State's 2025 Regulation illegal, and against earlier Supreme Court orders.