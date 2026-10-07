Centre opposes commuting Balwant Singh Rajoana sentence before October 28
India
The Central government isn't backing down on Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence. He's been on death row for nearly two decades for the 1995 assassination of Punjab's ex-Chief Minister Beant Singh.
Rajoana argues that his mercy plea has been left hanging since 2012, which he says isn't fair.
The Supreme Court is set to take up the case on October 28.
Central government cites Punjab security risks
Government lawyers told the court that Punjab's current situation makes it risky to reduce Rajoana's sentence.
His execution was paused in 2012 after a mercy request, and while there was talk of commuting his sentence in 2019, security concerns put things on hold.
The High Court had already confirmed his death penalty back in 2010, so now all eyes are on what the Supreme Court decides next.