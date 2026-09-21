Centre plans ₹10,000-cr Mission Mausam upgrade of weather forecasting systems
India
The Centre is planning a ₹10,000-crore push to seriously upgrade its weather forecasting systems through Mission Mausam.
Led by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the plan includes adding more radars, satellites, and trained manpower, all in response to erratic weather and natural disasters that have raised social and economic costs.
Mission Mausam to boost early warnings
Mission Mausam aims to boost early warning systems for extreme weather (think floods or heatwaves) so people and businesses can prepare sooner.
The proposal (now with the Ministry of Finance) follows earlier climate investments and shows the government wants India to be more resilient as climate change ramps up.
Experts say with wild weather on the rise, having sharper forecasts is now more important than ever.