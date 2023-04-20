India

Centre proposes rules to enable Aadhaar authentication by other entities

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 20, 2023, 05:55 pm 1 min read

The IT Ministry has posted amendments on its website

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday proposed rules to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than government ministries and departments. The plan is part of the Centre's commitment to making Aadhaar people-friendly and enabling better access to services. For this, the ministry has posted amendments on its website and sought comments from stakeholders and the public by May 5.

Proposal should justify why authentication is necessary: MeitY

A statement issued by the ministry said, "Any entity other than a government ministry or department that desires to use Aadhaar authentication...shall prepare a proposal giving a justification as to how the authentication sought is in the interest of State and submit the same to the concerned ministry or department of the central and state governments."

Purposes that need to be fulfilled to enable Aadhaar authentication

The statement added that if the proposal fulfills the purposes, including enabling better access to services, usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance, preventing dissipation of social welfare benefits, enabling innovation and spread of knowledge, it will be forwarded with recommendations to the ministry. For now, only government ministries and departments are allowed to undertake Aadhaar authentication.