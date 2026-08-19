Centre reacts after Trump praises Indian polls 

Trump had earlier cited India's voter identification rules while seeking support for the SAVE America Act.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump said.

"India's last election had 646,000,000 voters! Less than one percent voted by mail and every single Voter had to have a VALID photo identity document." "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT now," he said.