Centre reacts after Trump praises Indian polls
What's the story
India has responded to United States President Donald Trump's praise of its electoral system, emphasizing that the "credibility and robustness" of its election machinery is globally recognized. "I have no specific comments on these remarks. I can say, however, that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery is a well-established fact globally," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, made this statement during a weekly press briefing.
Voter ID discussion
Trump's comments on India's electoral process
Trump had earlier cited India's voter identification rules while seeking support for the SAVE America Act.
"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump said.
"India's last election had 646,000,000 voters! Less than one percent voted by mail and every single Voter had to have a VALID photo identity document." "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT now," he said.
Legislation support
What is SAVE America Act?
The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act seeks to tighten voter registration and identification requirements across the US.
It would mandate proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections and will direct states to remove non-citizens from the voter rolls.
"Requirement for Voter ID to vote should be something that NO American should oppose. If you want to register to vote...you have to be a citizen in the US," the White House wrote on the Act page.
Legislative debate
Opposition to SAVE America Act
The SAVE America Act has faced opposition and divisions among both Democrats and Republicans.
The US Senate adjourned for a five-week recess earlier this month without taking concrete steps toward its passage.
Critics argue that the bill would result in widespread voter disenfranchisement and lower voter turnout.
Non-citizens voting in federal and state elections is already illegal in the US.