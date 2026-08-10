Centre removes 2,359 hospitals, suspends 1,200 from Ayushman Bharat
The government has removed 2,359 hospitals and suspended another 1,200 from the Ayushman Bharat health scheme after violating scheme guidelines.
The National Anti-Fraud Unit detects duplicate claims, misuse of beneficiary identities, suspicious billing, and potentially unnecessary medical procedures.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda shared in Lok Sabha that ₹328.49 crore in fines have been slapped on these hospitals, and 29 FIRs have been filed to crack down on fraud.
NHA AI flags Ayushman Bharat claims
Hospitals caught up in these violations can't offer cashless treatment under the scheme right now.
To keep things fair, the National Health Authority is using an AI system that spots suspicious claims, like duplicate claims or misuse of beneficiary identities, within a day of submission.
Thanks to this tech upgrade, it has already helped prevent losses of ₹676.14 crore as of the end of July.
If you're using Ayushman Bharat, always double-check if your hospital is still approved before getting treated!