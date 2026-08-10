Centre removes 2,359 hospitals, suspends 1,200 from Ayushman Bharat

Hospitals caught up in these violations can't offer cashless treatment under the scheme right now.

To keep things fair, the National Health Authority is using an AI system that spots suspicious claims, like duplicate claims or misuse of beneficiary identities, within a day of submission.

Thanks to this tech upgrade, it has already helped prevent losses of ₹676.14 crore as of the end of July.

If you're using Ayushman Bharat, always double-check if your hospital is still approved before getting treated!