Centre revives 3 Yamuna dam projects to boost Delhi's water supply India Jan 17, 2026

Big news for Delhi: the government is finally moving ahead with three long-stuck dams on the Yamuna River and its tributaries—Lakhwar (on the Yamuna), Renukaji (on the Giri River), and Kishau (on the Tons River).

After a meeting with top leaders, these projects are back on track to help fix Delhi's water shortage and keep the river flowing better.