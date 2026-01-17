Centre revives 3 Yamuna dam projects to boost Delhi's water supply
Big news for Delhi: the government is finally moving ahead with three long-stuck dams on the Yamuna River and its tributaries—Lakhwar (on the Yamuna), Renukaji (on the Giri River), and Kishau (on the Tons River).
After a meeting with top leaders, these projects are back on track to help fix Delhi's water shortage and keep the river flowing better.
What's happening with these dams?
Lakhwar Dam in Uttarakhand is partly built and will eventually send 135 million gallons of water a day to Delhi.
Renukaji Dam in Himachal Pradesh will add another 275 MGD and generate about 40 MW of hydropower during peak flow.
Kishau Dam, planned on the Tons River, will bring in an extra 372 MGD—together, that's a big step toward closing Delhi's water gap.
Why does it matter?
Delhi struggles to meet its daily water demand—nearly 10% of households still lack access to piped water supply.
These dams are expected to start delivering by 2031-33 and could secure enough supply for the next 25 years.
They'll also help capture monsoon runoff that currently flows unutilised and stabilize environmental flows and support healthier rivers for everyone downstream.