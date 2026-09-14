Centre summons Air India CEO over Italians skipping Delhi immigration
India
The Centre has summoned Air India's CEO after three Italian passengers managed to leave India from Delhi airport without the required immigration checks.
They flew in from Amritsar on an Air India flight and then boarded a Lufthansa plane to Munich, but somehow skipped the usual departure procedures.
Domestic boarding passes trigger MoCA show-cause
Turns out, the passengers got boarding passes marked as domestic travelers, so they missed the mandatory immigration check at international departures before heading to Munich.
MoCA is calling this a "serious security and immigration-related lapse" and has issued a show-cause notice to Air India.