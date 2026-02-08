Centre's fund crunch hits welfare schemes

Some programs saw revised allocations, but overall spending is concerning

Many key projects—while some farm schemes faced steep reductions and many programs saw slow spending, a few (including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Tribes) had revised allocations that exceeded original estimates.

Some, like Jal Jeevan Mission (clean water) and PM Schools for Rising India, received under 10% of their budgets.

By March 2026, overall spending is expected to stay below 75%, raising concerns about how well these schemes can actually help people who rely on them.