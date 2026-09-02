Century-old Chaiti Durga Temple swept away by Ganga in Shankarpur
A century-old Chaiti Durga Temple in Bhagalpur's Shankarpur village was swept away by the Ganga River on Tuesday, September 1, leaving locals stunned as it vanished within seconds.
The dramatic loss highlights the growing problem of riverbank erosion caused by strong currents and shifting water levels.
Relief and anti-erosion efforts in Raghopur
The Raghopur area is facing serious erosion, with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary calling the situation "challenging."
Water resources officials are working on anti-erosion measures, while rising water and heavy silt deposits make things worse.
Meanwhile, relief efforts like community kitchens, shelters, and evacuation plans have kicked in.
District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey has urged residents to stay alert and prioritize safety, reminding everyone that help is on the way.