CGBSE releases Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 2027 exam schedule
Heads up, Chhattisgarh students! The CGBSE has just released the 2027 board exam schedule.
Class 10 exams run from March 13 to April 5, and Class 12 goes from March 12 to April 8.
All papers will be held in one morning shift from 9am to 12:15pm.
View and print datesheet on cgbse.nic.in
Class 10 kicks off with third language papers and wraps up with music, driving, and painting; Class 12 starts with Hindi and ends with psychology.
To get your full schedule, just head over to cgbse.nic.in and hit the "CGBSE Datesheet 2027" link. You can view or print it right there.
Don't forget to check back regularly for any updates or changes!