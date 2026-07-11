Chalode Kannur car crash kills 4, leaves 1 injured
India
A late-night car crash in Chalode, Kannur, on Friday claimed four lives and left one person injured.
The group was driving from Bengaluru to Kannur for a function when their car hit a tree around 11:20pm.
Those who lost their lives were Param Chettri (the driver), Harsh, Rizwan (all from Uttar Pradesh), and Shan Siraj from Valapattanam.
Survivor Aditya Krishnadeep from Thrissur hospitalized
The only survivor, Aditya Krishnadeep from Thrissur, is now in a hospital.
Rescue teams, police, and locals worked together to free the victims after the crash.
Authorities are investigating the cause: early reports point to speeding as a likely factor.
It is another tough reminder about why road safety matters.