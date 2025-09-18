Next Article
Chamoli cloudburst: 7 missing, several houses buried under debris
A sudden cloudburst hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, leaving seven people missing and burying several houses under debris.
District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari shared that 10-12 homes were completely destroyed, with more possibly affected.
The heavy rain also caused damage to local infrastructure.
NDRF, SDRF teams deployed for rescue
Rescue teams from SDRF, NDRF, and local authorities jumped into action right away.
Roads are being cleared so help can reach within 30-45 minutes, and relief centers have been identified and will be opened for those affected.
The Alaknanda River has also swollen due to the downpour, making things tougher for everyone involved.