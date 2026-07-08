Champat Rai denies approving Ram Temple trust's cash-counting SoP 

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'Why were my signatures not obtained on this guideline letter'

He claimed that he came to know about it only on June 13, 2026, from the accounts office. He said the accounts office provided all documents related to counting, but his signature was missing. "On all agreements made...August 2020 to June 2026, there are only signatures of myself and the chief official of the respective second party. Why were my signatures not obtained on this guideline letter? If I was not in Ayodhya, then they should have waited," he stated.