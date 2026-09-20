Chandan asks high level probe into Surendra Koli's Haridwar death
India
Surendra Koli's brother, Chandan, has asked for a high-level investigation after Surendra was found dead in Haridwar on September 19.
Chandan isn't convinced it was suicide: he says there's evidence that just doesn't add up, like blood around Surendra's mouth and nose and a rope around his neck.
He filed an official complaint the next day, hoping to get answers.
Police await autopsy, Chandan seeks answers
Right now, police are waiting for the autopsy report and checking CCTV footage from near where Surendra was found.
Circle Officer (City) Shishupal Singh Negi says they're looking closely at all clues to figure out what really happened.
Meanwhile, Chandan and his family are urging authorities not to overlook any details: they just want the truth about how Surendra died.