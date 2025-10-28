Chandannagar Jagaddhatri Puja pandal collapses; case filed against organizers

Safety in spotlight as cyclonic storm Montha hits Bengal

The collapse has put safety in the spotlight just as crowds gather for the five-day Jagaddhatri Puja festival.

With cyclonic storm Montha bringing more storms and gusty winds across West Bengal (including Kolkata and Howrah) until October 31, officials are urging over 200 local puja organizers to step up precautions.

The IMD warns heavy rain could continue in several districts, so staying alert is key if you're heading out to any festivities.