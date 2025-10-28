Next Article
Cyclone Montha lashes Tirumala; heavy rain, winds challenge pilgrims
India
Cyclone Montha has brought heavy rain and strong winds to Tirumala since Monday, making things pretty challenging for pilgrims.
Getting to the Vaikuntam Complex or back to accommodations has been tricky, especially with private taxis and cabs in short supply.
Landslips, fallen trees reported
The downpour caused minor landslips on the ghat road and knocked down big trees in Balaji Nagar—one even crushed a parked car (thankfully, no injuries).
With water reservoirs full, TTD engineers are ready to act if rains keep up.
Temple authorities say pilgrim turnout is moderate but urge everyone to stay cautious and follow safety guidelines until the weather clears.