Chandera officer Y Biju booked for stealing migrant's ₹10,000 phone

Investigators used digital tracking and CCTV footage to piece things together. The phone's IMEI showed it was being used in another area, and the new user said he bought it from a police officer.

CCTV at the station actually showed Biju taking the phone and breaking its SIM card, pieces of which were found behind the station.

Now, Biju faces theft charges and the phone is back with the police as further investigation is underway.