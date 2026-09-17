Chandigarh bike taxis protest STA suspensions of Uber and Rapido
India
Chandigarh's bike taxi drivers took to the streets on Wednesday, protesting outside the State Transport Authority (STA) office after popular apps like Uber and Rapido got suspended for not following new rules.
Since the crackdown began on September 8, STA has handed out nearly 390 challans, impounded 25 vehicles, and collected nearly ₹39 lakh in fines.
Drivers union demands suspensions until compliance
The drivers' union says suspensions should stay until all companies actually follow the rules and protect their drivers' livelihoods and rights.
STA met with affected companies to discuss bringing them back, if they submit proper compliance documents.
For now, Bharat Taxi is the only app still running in Chandigarh.