Chandigarh cab driver Monu Kumar convicted over 2024 rape murder
India
Monu Kumar, a 40-year-old cab driver already serving two life sentences for past murders, has just been convicted again, this time for the rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman in Chandigarh in February 2024.
The victim had recently moved from Uttar Pradesh and was found dead near Sector 54 after going missing in February.
DNA links Monu Kumar to murders
Kumar was already behind bars when police connected him to this latest crime. Police found that Kumar had allegedly confessed, and DNA from the scene matched his profile.
Interestingly, DNA evidence also helped solve his previous cases, a 2010 murder of an MBA student and another killing in Maloya in 2022.
The court will announce his sentence today, September 15, 2026.