Chandigarh consumes 38,000 bottles daily under 14,540,741 proof liters quota
India
Chandigarh is sipping its way through about 38,000 bottles of alcohol every day, mostly whisky, with vodka and rum close behind.
For 2025-26, the city has set aside a massive quota of 14,540,741 proof liters (that's over 27 million standard bottles).
The administration says their excise policy keeps shelves stocked and things in check, especially during weekends and festivals.
IMFL nearly 81% of Chandigarh sales
Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) rules the scene here, making up nearly 81% of all sales.
Imported brands like Scotch are catching on too: their quota has more than doubled in just a few years.
Thanks to lower prices compared to Punjab and Haryana, people from neighboring states often cross over to stock up, especially when it's party season.