Chandigarh fines 16 residents for littering after trash inspections
India
Chandigarh just fined 16 people for tossing their trash where it doesn't belong.
How'd they get caught? Inspectors found things like slips, documents, and other proofs of identity in the garbage, tracked down the owners, and handed out penalties.
The crackdown, carried out on the directions of MC commissioner Amit Kumar, covered several city sectors.
Why does this matter?
The city's making it clear: dumping waste in public spots isn't going to fly anymore.
With a zero-tolerance approach, MCC hopes everyone will think twice before littering—and maybe help keep Chandigarh cleaner for everyone.