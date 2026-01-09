Chandigarh fines 16 residents for littering after trash inspections India Jan 09, 2026

Chandigarh just fined 16 people for tossing their trash where it doesn't belong.

How'd they get caught? Inspectors found things like slips, documents, and other proofs of identity in the garbage, tracked down the owners, and handed out penalties.

The crackdown, carried out on the directions of MC commissioner Amit Kumar, covered several city sectors.