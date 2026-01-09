Next Article
Ranchi schools closed till January 10 as cold wave hits
India
With a yellow alert out for cold wave conditions in 13 districts of Jharkhand, including Ranchi, all schools in Ranchi—both government and private—are closed till January 10.
This covers every class from kindergarten through Class 12.
Why does this matter?
The shutdown was first set for January 8 but got extended as temperatures kept dropping.
Some places like Hazaribag hit a chilly 2.9°C, while Ranchi itself saw the mercury dip to 8°C on Thursday.
The move is all about keeping students safe from the harsh weather until things warm up a bit.