IndiGo faces backlash after Hyderabad baggage chaos
IndiGo is under fire after passenger Yashwanth Reddy called them out for mishandling bags on multiple flights at Hyderabad airport.
He shared that he waited three hours with no help on January 9.
His frustrated post tagging the Civil Aviation Minister—and using #ShutDownIndigo—prompted a quick response from the Ministry.
Ministry steps in, bigger issues spotlighted
The Ministry of Civil Aviation responded fast, asking Reddy for his details to help resolve things, while IndiGo has yet to comment.
This incident highlights ongoing complaints about airport service and shows why better support for travelers is still needed across India's airports.