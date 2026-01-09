IndiGo faces backlash after Hyderabad baggage chaos India Jan 09, 2026

IndiGo is under fire after passenger Yashwanth Reddy called them out for mishandling bags on multiple flights at Hyderabad airport.

He shared that he waited three hours with no help on January 9.

His frustrated post tagging the Civil Aviation Minister—and using #ShutDownIndigo—prompted a quick response from the Ministry.