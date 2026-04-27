Chandigarh hits 40.8 Celsius as IMD issues yellow alert
India
Chandigarh just had a scorching Sunday with temperatures hitting 40.8 Celsius, way above normal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana, warning that thunderstorms and rain are expected in the whole region.
Some light rain could start as early as Monday evening, and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday to Thursday.
IMD forecasts brief cooling then rebound
The IMD says these showers should cool things down a bit, dropping highs to around 36 Celsius and lows to about 20 Celsius for a few days. Gusty winds are also likely.
But don't pack away your summer gear yet. Temperatures are set to climb back up near 40 Celsius after the current rain spell ends, with rain predicted again from May 2.