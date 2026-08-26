Chandigarh Housing Board residents seek 1 time legalization scheme
CHB residents want a one-time scheme to legalize changes they've made to their homes over the years: think extended galleries or tweaked courtyards.
At a meeting on August 25, 2026, with CHB officials, around 40 RWA representatives and residents of CHB houses asked for a practical solution like Delhi's, where residents pay a fee if their changes are safe and meet the rules.
UT stayed over 15,000 demolition notices
This comes after the city paused over 15,000 demolition notices. The UT administration stayed over 15,000 demolition notices in May for unauthorized construction.
Residents say these tweaks weren't just for looks: they were about making small spaces safer and more livable without blocking anyone's way.
CHB officials promised to carefully review everything before making any final decisions.