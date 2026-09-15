Chandigarh influencer Manjit Kaur allegedly abducted, attempted burning, dies
India
Chandigarh influencer Manjit Kaur was allegedly abducted by people she knew on July 3 and taken from Sector 34 to Morinda, where they tried to burn her alive.
While being treated in the hospital, Kaur described what happened in a video.
Sadly, after nearly eight weeks of treatment at PGIMER, she passed away on August 26.
Kanta Devi alleges Mohali police delay
Kaur's mother says Mohali police didn't act quickly enough after she regained consciousness in August.
Kaur's mother, Kanta Devi, filed a complaint of abduction and murder, and Chandigarh Police registered a case against three suspects, Rinku, Shubhi, and Pinda, but police deny any delay.
Investigators are now checking CCTV footage and other evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law, but no arrests have been made yet.