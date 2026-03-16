Chandigarh jeweler arrested for role in IDFC bank fraud

Katodia charged hefty commissions along the way

Authorities say over ₹250 crore from Haryana government departments was funneled through fake companies and turned into cash using bogus gold sales bills.

Katodia reportedly worked closely with former bank employees to move the money through several accounts and charged hefty commissions along the way.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is now digging deeper to uncover everyone involved and just how far this network goes.