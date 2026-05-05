Chandigarh: Passenger's power bank catches fire, emergency evacuation carried out

IndiGo confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying, "On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported." The airline added that an immediate evacuation was carried out and all relevant authorities were informed. After the evacuation, passengers were safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by IndiGo's team.

Safety regulations

DGCA issues rules on power banks

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued new rules in 2026 regarding the use of power banks on flights. The rules prohibit using power banks for charging devices during flights and only allow them as carry-on items due to fire risks. The DGCA also prohibits storing such items in overhead compartments, where fires are harder to detect and control. IndiGo has said that the aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations.