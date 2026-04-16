Chandigarh records 36.8°C as IMD warns 39°C by Friday

Chandigarh crops damaged after 177% rainfall

According to IMD Chandigarh Director Surender Paul, a moderate Western Disturbance probably won't cool things down much because of current anticyclonic conditions blocking weather changes in the region.

Since March, Chandigarh has seen way more rain than usual, 177% above normal, which has actually damaged crops ready for harvest.

Looking ahead, El Nino is expected to bring less rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season starting in June, so more dry days could be on the way.