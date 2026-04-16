Chandigarh records 36.8°C as IMD warns 39°C by Friday
Chandigarh is feeling the heat this week, with temperatures reaching 36.8 degrees Celsius, well above the usual for April.
The IMD says it could get even hotter, possibly hitting 39 degrees Celsius by Friday.
This isn't just a one-off; similar temperature spikes happened on April 28, 2025, too.
Chandigarh crops damaged after 177% rainfall
According to IMD Chandigarh Director Surender Paul, a moderate Western Disturbance probably won't cool things down much because of current anticyclonic conditions blocking weather changes in the region.
Since March, Chandigarh has seen way more rain than usual, 177% above normal, which has actually damaged crops ready for harvest.
Looking ahead, El Nino is expected to bring less rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season starting in June, so more dry days could be on the way.