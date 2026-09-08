Chandigarh suspends Uber and Rapido licenses for 6 months
Uber and Rapido just got their licenses suspended in Chandigarh for half a year.
The city says both companies ignored repeated requests to follow the 2025 rules, like submitting required documents and responding to repeated compliance notices issued by the administration.
So, for now, you won't be able to book rides with them in Chandigarh.
Officials cite insurance and training noncompliance
Chandigarh's rules focus on things like driver safety, insurance, proper training, and fair fares.
Officials cited continued non-compliance with mandatory health and term insurance for drivers and training requirements.
This isn't the first time: Ola and inDrive were also suspended earlier this year for similar reasons.
The move means fewer ride options for passengers and a tough break for drivers who depend on these apps.