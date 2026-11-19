Chandra and Perumpally granted Kochi bail in alleged ₹3.25L robbery
Two actors, Athulya Chandra and Bibin Perumpally, an actor-producer, and their driver just got bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing Dr. Johnson K Varghese in Kochi earlier this month.
The trio was accused of stealing valuables worth ₹325,000 from the doctor, but their first bail attempt was denied before the sessions court stepped in.
Varghese booked over alleged sexual assault
Dr. Varghese was booked by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman connected to one of the accused.
Police say evidence on his phone points to at least 12 possible victims, leading to his dismissal from work and a police lookout notice amid suspicions that intoxicants may have been involved in this assault.