Chandrababu Naidu opens Polavaram Left Main Canal to Anakapalli
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu just kicked off the Polavaram Left Main Canal, bringing Godavari River water all the way to Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh.
This canal has begun bringing 2 TMC of water to the region.
Naidu highlighted that the project can eventually deliver up to 500 TMC, fueling both irrigation and industrial requirements.
Canal spans 182km, irrigates 287,000 acres
Stretching 182km from Polavaram Reservoir, the canal will help irrigate 287,000 acres and provide drinking water for 523,000 people across four districts.
Anakapalli alone gets irrigation for 150,000 acres.
With 23.44 TMC allocated for agriculture, drinking, and industrial use (and a price tag of ₹4,192 crore), the project is set to boost regional farming and meet industrial requirements in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, promising solid economic growth ahead.