Chandrababu Naidu orders 18-month Godavari Pushkaralu preparations in Andhra Pradesh
India
Andhra Pradesh is getting a head start on the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu festival, beginning preparations a whole 18 months early, triple the time spent before the last big event in 2015.
This move comes straight from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, aiming to make sure everything runs smoothly for one of the state's biggest religious gatherings.
Durgesh: safety for nearly 100 million
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh shared that with nearly 100 million devotees expected, making things safe and convenient is key.
He emphasized that all projects will stick to high standards and finish on time.
The update came after a review meeting on May 4, led by Minister P Narayana, where officials discussed tackling challenges early so everyone can have a hassle-free festival experience.