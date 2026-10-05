Chandrapur ashram school criticized by parents over alleged half-bald haircuts
India
At a government ashram school in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, around 82 students were allegedly given half-bald haircuts as punishment for playing during a haircut session on Saturday.
The incident quickly led to anger among parents, who felt the punishment was way too harsh.
Officials order school to fix hair
After the backlash, officials ordered the school to fix the students' hair that same day.
The superintendent claimed it was about hygiene and rain delays, but the principal still issued him a show-cause notice.
Parents aren't satisfied with just paperwork: they're calling for a proper investigation and strict action, saying this kind of punishment shouldn't happen in schools.