Chandrasekharan, 74, dies after attack by passenger on Chennai bus
A regular bus ride in Chennai took a tragic turn when a 74-year-old man, Chandrasekharan, lost his life after a heated argument with another passenger.
Things got tense when he was asked to read the LED display and declined, suggesting the conductor could help instead.
As the conductor advised him to switch seats, the other passenger, 25-year-old Amarnath, suddenly attacked him.
Amarnath arrested, faces murder charges
Chandrasekharan collapsed after being strangled and punched and was declared dead at the hospital.
Police believe Amarnath may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.
He tried to run, but was quickly caught by fellow passengers and later arrested by police.
Amarnath now faces murder charges as investigators look into what led up to this shocking event.