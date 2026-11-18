Char Dham Yatra 2026 drew 65,65,197 pilgrims, a big 29% jump from last year.

But with the crowds came a worrying rise in deaths: fatalities went up by 63%, reaching 297 this season.

Most of these were due to health issues, which saw an 81% increase.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of SDC Foundation, stressed the urgent need for better medical facilities and emergency care along the route.