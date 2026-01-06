Char Dham Yatra 2026: New packages with road and helicopter options launched
Planning a spiritual adventure? eUttaranchal.com just announced its Char Dham Yatra 2026 packages on January 6, with the helicopter package departing from Dehradun.
You can pick between a classic road trip or a speedy helicopter ride to visit the iconic Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath (via Soneprayag), and Badrinath temples.
Packages include vegetarian meals, hotel stays like Yamunotri Cottages and Sahaj Villa, permits, and guides, which may refer to on-ground assistance and support staff—so you're covered from start to finish.
What are your options?
The road package is ₹23,000 per person for a 10-12 day journey—think scenic drives along the Bhagirathi River and Himalayan views, plus some trekking.
If you want to skip the trek (or are short on time), the helicopter package is under ₹2.4 lakh per person for a 5-6 day trip with VIP darshan and luxury stays.
Is it worth booking early?
If this sounds like your kind of trip, don't wait too long—these packages tend to fill up fast thanks to high demand each season.