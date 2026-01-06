Char Dham Yatra 2026: New packages with road and helicopter options launched

What are your options?

The road package is ₹23,000 per person for a 10-12 day journey—think scenic drives along the Bhagirathi River and Himalayan views, plus some trekking.

If you want to skip the trek (or are short on time), the helicopter package is under ₹2.4 lakh per person for a 5-6 day trip with VIP darshan and luxury stays.