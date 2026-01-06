UP deletes nearly 19% of voters in new draft electoral roll
Uttar Pradesh just dropped about 2.89 crore names—almost 19%—from its voter list after a recent revision by the Election Commission.
The total number of voters shrank from 15.44 crore to 12.55 crore, with the updated draft now live on the ECI website.
Why does it matter?
Most deletions happened because people moved, had duplicate entries, or couldn't be traced—especially in big cities like Ghaziabad and Lucknow, where over a quarter of voters were removed.
UP's deletion rate is higher than other states where SIR was recently conducted, such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala, sparking concerns among political parties;
CM Yogi Adityanath said, "These are not your opponent's voters, 85 to 90% of these missing voters are ours," referring to BJP supporters.
If you think your name's gone by mistake, you can file a claim until February 6, and the final list drops March 6.