UP deletes nearly 19% of voters in new draft electoral roll

Why does it matter?

Most deletions happened because people moved, had duplicate entries, or couldn't be traced—especially in big cities like Ghaziabad and Lucknow, where over a quarter of voters were removed.

UP's deletion rate is higher than other states where SIR was recently conducted, such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala, sparking concerns among political parties;

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "These are not your opponent's voters, 85 to 90% of these missing voters are ours," referring to BJP supporters.

If you think your name's gone by mistake, you can file a claim until February 6, and the final list drops March 6.