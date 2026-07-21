Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after rain and landslides
India
After a day's pause due to heavy rain and landslides, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is up and running again.
Routes, especially toward Kedarnath, were hit by bad weather, so officials are reminding pilgrims to follow safety instructions and stay updated.
Garhwal commissioner: teams monitor vulnerable spots
Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop shared that local teams and disaster management crews are working together to keep things safe.
Vulnerable spots are under extra watch, with temporary stops set up if the weather turns rough.
The Uttarakhand government recommends checking the forecast before heading out: your safety comes first.