Char Dham yatra: Only Hindus may be allowed at temples
Some temple committees have proposed that, from the upcoming Char Dham yatra season when portals open in April, the famous Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand—Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri—and 47 other temples under the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's jurisdiction restrict entry to Hindus;
the BKTC has said Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists would not be considered non-Hindus.
The temple committees say this is about protecting the spiritual vibe of these sacred spots, as allowed by India's Constitution.
Visitors should respect Hindu traditions, says BKTC
Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists are still welcome thanks to a constitutional exemption.
BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi explained that visitors should respect Hindu traditions.
He said the dhams are centers of faith, not tourism.
Kumbh ghats, Haridwar, Rishikesh may also be restricted
Similar restrictions could soon apply to Haridwar Kumbh ghats and possibly even the cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh if they're officially declared holy cities.
Some temple committees have forwarded resolutions to the state government or written seeking adequate security during the Char Dham yatra.