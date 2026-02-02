Char Dham yatra: Only Hindus may be allowed at temples India Feb 02, 2026

Some temple committees have proposed that, from the upcoming Char Dham yatra season when portals open in April, the famous Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand—Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri—and 47 other temples under the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's jurisdiction restrict entry to Hindus;

the BKTC has said Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists would not be considered non-Hindus.

The temple committees say this is about protecting the spiritual vibe of these sacred spots, as allowed by India's Constitution.