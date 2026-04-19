Char Dham Yatra starts April 19, Gangotri Temple requires panchgavya

Char Dham Yatra gets security upgrades

Security and facilities are getting a major boost this year, with more CCTV cameras and extra police on duty.

Trekking routes have better railings, sanitation, and steady electricity and water for the crowds expected.

Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath Temple will open soon after, on April 22 and 23, rounding out one of India's most popular pilgrimages.