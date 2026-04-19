Char Dham Yatra starts April 19, Gangotri Temple requires panchgavya
India
Char Dham Yatra 2026 starts April 19, and there's a new twist at Gangotri Temple: visitors now need to drink panchgavya (a mix of five cow products) before entering.
The temple committee says this is to make sure only true devotees take part.
Yamunotri, opening the same day, doesn't have this rule.
Char Dham Yatra gets security upgrades
Security and facilities are getting a major boost this year, with more CCTV cameras and extra police on duty.
Trekking routes have better railings, sanitation, and steady electricity and water for the crowds expected.
Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath Temple will open soon after, on April 22 and 23, rounding out one of India's most popular pilgrimages.