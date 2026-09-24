70,000-page chargesheet filed in Ram Temple donation theft case 

The chargesheet was filed before the additional district judge (Corruption) Court in Ayodhya within the statutory 90-day period from the first arrest.

It includes charges of criminal breach of trust and offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was registered in June after a preliminary probe by SIT flagged suspected diversion of temple donations.

Cash totaling ₹79.85 lakh, believed to be related to the embezzlement, was recovered from all defendants except Srivastava, according to TOI.