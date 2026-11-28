Charkhi Dadri man allegedly kills brother, sister-in-law in land dispute
A family argument over land in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district turned tragic on Saturday, when a man named Shamsher allegedly attacked his younger brother and sister-in-law with sticks, leading to their deaths.
He left the scene right after in his car.
Investigators probe land dispute motive
Police quickly arrived, and investigators are still piecing together what led to this heartbreaking incident, with the motive tied to an ongoing land dispute.