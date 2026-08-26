Chauhan questions why US tweeted about 2025 India-Pakistan ceasefire
India
Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is wondering how the US found out about the 2025 India-Pakistan ceasefire before it was public.
Speaking at an event on August 25, he asked why the Americans tweeted about it before India could make any announcement and made it clear he doesn't think the leak came from India.
Chauhan says Pakistan likely leaked ceasefire
Chauhan believes the information probably slipped out from Pakistan's side.
The ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump on May 10, 2025, was credited by him to US mediation, but India insists there was no third-party role.
Chauhan emphasized that the agreement happened directly between Indian and Pakistani military leaders after a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April that killed 26 people.