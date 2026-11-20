The birth of KOMG 3's cubs is a major milestone for Project Cheetah, India's cheetah conservation program.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the development on November 20.

He said, "Having spent more than four months in the wild, KOMG 3 has now given birth under natural conditions."

This is only the second recorded instance of a cheetah giving birth in the wild since Project Cheetah was launched in 2022.