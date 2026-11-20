Botswana-origin female cheetah gives birth to 4 cubs in India
What's the story
India's cheetah population has now grown to 62, thanks to the successful birth of four cubs by a female cheetah brought from Botswana. The mother, KOMG 3, is a two-and-a-half-year-old female who gave birth in the wild. This is also the first time a Botswana-origin female has given birth in India.
Conservation achievement
Major milestone for Project Cheetah
The birth of KOMG 3's cubs is a major milestone for Project Cheetah, India's cheetah conservation program.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the development on November 20.
He said, "Having spent more than four months in the wild, KOMG 3 has now given birth under natural conditions."
This is only the second recorded instance of a cheetah giving birth in the wild since Project Cheetah was launched in 2022.
Project overview
Project Cheetah aims to reintroduce cheetahs to India
Project Cheetah was launched on September 17, 2022, to reintroduce cheetahs to India after they were declared extinct in 1952.
The project involved the translocation of cheetahs from Africa to India, making it the first-ever intercontinental transfer of a large carnivore.
The first batch of eight cheetahs arrived from Namibia in September 2022, followed by another batch of 12 from South Africa in February 2023.
Habitat details
Kuno National Park is the main habitat for the program
Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh is the main habitat for the program, with plans to expand to other suitable areas.
The birth of KOMG 3's four cubs adds another generation to India's cheetah population and brings the country closer to its goal of restoring a viable population of this species.