Chembur: 19-year-old Vishnumaya dies after Ashish Magar allegedly poisons drink
A tragic incident in Mumbai's Chembur area saw 19-year-old Vishnumaya lose her life after drinking a poisoned soft drink given to her by her boyfriend, Ashish Magar, following an argument.
Police believe Magar laced the drink with poisonous tablets and handed it to her once things seemed calm between them.
Autopsy reveals poisoning and Magar arrested
At first, police thought it was just an accident. But an autopsy revealed Vishnumaya had been poisoned, and she told her family that she felt sick right after drinking what Magar gave her.
This statement helped strengthen suspicions against him.
Magar was arrested and is now in police custody as they dig deeper into what happened.
Magar allegedly poisoned drink after argument
Reports say Magar got suspicious when he saw Vishnumaya with another friend, which led to their heated argument.
After that, he allegedly poisoned her drink. Despite rushing her to two hospitals, she didn't survive.