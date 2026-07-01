Chembur boy Vihaan Srivastava dies after tree collapse near home
India
An 11-year-old boy, Vihaan Srivastava, lost his life when a tree fell on him near his home in Chembur, Mumbai. He was known for his cheerful spirit and love for cricket.
Residents say they had warned about the unsafe tree earlier, but nothing was done.
Family demands investigation, locals press BMC
Vihaan's family is calling for justice and a proper investigation, with his grandfather saying, "My grandson will not return, but justice should be done. Those responsible should be punished. Other children should not have to suffer because of such negligence."
The tragedy has sparked outrage among locals and leaders, who are now demanding the BMC take real action to prevent such incidents in the future.