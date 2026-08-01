Chenab Valley shuts down after 14-year-old girl's death, 5 arrested
Parts of Chenab Valley came to a standstill on Thursday after a 14-year-old tribal girl from Kishtwar reportedly died last week following pregnancy complications linked to an alleged rape.
Police have arrested five people, including Khalid Ahmed Sheikh, a Grade-II teacher and in-charge headmaster of Middle School Bumalpora in Inderwal, who is the main accused.
Majlis-e-Shura calls shutdown, locals demand punishment
The shutdown, called by Majlis-e-Shura and backed by Sanatan Dharam Sabha, saw shops and business establishments remained closed and public transport was sparse across Kishtwar district and some parts of Doda and Ramban districts.
Locals protested peacefully but firmly demanded strict action.
As Riyaz Ahmad, a shopkeeper from Doda, put it, "A teacher is a guardian angel but here he turned out to be satan."
The accused is in police custody as the community urges "severe and strict punishment for the accused."